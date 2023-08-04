Renasant Bank Sells 149 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Renasant Bank trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 51,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.79. 2,451,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.75. The company has a market cap of $331.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

