Renasant Bank Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Copart by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Copart by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.55. 327,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

