Renasant Bank Purchases 99 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Renasant Bank boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.78. The company had a trading volume of 225,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.98 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.