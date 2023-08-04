Renasant Bank Invests $280,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.95. 126,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

