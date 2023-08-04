Renasant Bank Has $356,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 204,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,996. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

