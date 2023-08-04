Renasant Bank Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Renasant Bank lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.82. The stock had a trading volume of 319,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,833. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,551,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,967 shares of company stock valued at $28,926,793. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

