Renasant Bank Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after buying an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.51. 655,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,419. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,489,381 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

