Renasant Bank Has $1.77 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renasant Bank cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,033,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.