Renasant Bank Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. 685,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,055. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

