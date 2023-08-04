Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

RM stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 74,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,989. The firm has a market cap of $315.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $871,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 426.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter valued at $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regional Management by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Regional Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

