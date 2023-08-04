Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE RM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,989. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $315.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Regional Management by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Regional Management by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

