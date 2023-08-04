Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Robert W. Baird

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. SVB Securities downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.91.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RETA opened at $167.16 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $167.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,354.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $6,581,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,917 shares of company stock worth $31,041,846 over the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.