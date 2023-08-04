Raymond James Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $297.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $330.00 to $297.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.71.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.