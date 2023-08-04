Raymond James Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $297.00

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $330.00 to $297.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.