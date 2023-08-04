Raymond James Trims Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price to $15.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.86. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harmonic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 113,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

