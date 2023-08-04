Raymond James Trims Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Target Price to $18.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CWK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 2,187,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.13 and a beta of 1.35. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,542,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,961 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,698 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

