Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after buying an additional 1,653,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raymond James by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

