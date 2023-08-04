Raymond James Lowers Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Parkland Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PKIUF opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

