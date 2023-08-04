Raymond James Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $243.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $202.00 to $243.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VMC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.21. The stock had a trading volume of 177,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,736. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $228.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.