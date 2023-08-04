Raymond James Boosts Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Price Target to $60.00

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

NYSE CBU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. 76,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,993. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

