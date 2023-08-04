Raymond James Boosts AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target to $10.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $508.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

About AirSculpt Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 273.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

