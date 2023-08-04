Raymond James Boosts AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target to $10.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AIRS opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $508.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
