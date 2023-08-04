Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Rambus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 26.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,177,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,576,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.