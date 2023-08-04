Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 24,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 107,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $39,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $980,000.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.