R. F. Lafferty Begins Coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.20.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 1,119,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,820,160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

