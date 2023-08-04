Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.98. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 511 shares.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 7.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.58.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
