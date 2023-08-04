Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.98. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 511 shares.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.