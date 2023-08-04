QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Raised to $64.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James lowered their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get QCR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCRH

QCR Trading Up 0.6 %

QCR Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $52.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,809.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 28.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 69.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.