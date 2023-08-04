Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Vericel in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. Vericel has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after acquiring an additional 338,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 247,268 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

