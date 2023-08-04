Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 65,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,768. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

