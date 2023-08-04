Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for MiX Telematics Limited Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiX Telematics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for MiX Telematics’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $92,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,323,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $92,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,323,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,205,325 shares of company stock worth $347,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.