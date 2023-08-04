Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

