Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Lowered by Analyst

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioAtla in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioAtla’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioAtla’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioAtla from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

BioAtla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 552,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 404,715 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

