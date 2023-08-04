Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.59.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $716,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 91.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

