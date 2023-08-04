Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Rocky Brands, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCKY opened at $21.07 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 126,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

