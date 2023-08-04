Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for ExlService Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ExlService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for ExlService’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ExlService from $40.20 to $34.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. ExlService has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ExlService by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,799,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 60.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.