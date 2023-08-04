Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,771,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 417,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,510,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.