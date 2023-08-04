Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issued By B. Riley

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Trinity Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRIN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 7.1 %

TRIN traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 1,293,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,402. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 17.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 569,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 747,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Trinity Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 556,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 51,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 270.42%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

