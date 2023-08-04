PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $146,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $977,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00.
PubMatic Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 203,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,799. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,863,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $2,030,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
