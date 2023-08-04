PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $146,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $977,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00.

PubMatic Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 203,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,799. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,863,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $2,030,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.