Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 545,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,711,000 after purchasing an additional 264,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.