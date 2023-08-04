Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 3.1 %

PEG stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 2,414,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,635. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,711,000 after purchasing an additional 264,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

