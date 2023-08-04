Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.74) to GBX 1,550 ($19.90) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.41) to GBX 1,440 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.80) to GBX 1,510 ($19.39) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,545.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. 530,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Prudential has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.