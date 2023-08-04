Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.74) to GBX 1,550 ($19.90) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.41) to GBX 1,440 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.80) to GBX 1,510 ($19.39) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,545.00.
Prudential Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PUK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. 530,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Prudential has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.
Institutional Trading of Prudential
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
