Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

