Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.00 million-$126.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.08 million.

NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $30.63. 520,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

