Prom (PROM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00014098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $74.94 million and $1.71 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,154.13 or 1.00092940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, "Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

