Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.82.

PG opened at $156.95 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $369.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

