Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet cut Priority Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Priority Technology

Priority Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Priority Technology stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $322.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 19,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $79,225.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,451.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 47,386 shares of company stock valued at $179,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Priority Technology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.