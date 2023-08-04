Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.46.

PFG opened at $79.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

