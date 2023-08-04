Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $412.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

