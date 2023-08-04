Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.