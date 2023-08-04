Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after buying an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $62.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

