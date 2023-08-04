Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 158.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

