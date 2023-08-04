Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 846.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.90 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2759 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

